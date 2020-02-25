Randy Earl Arvin Sr.
1960-2020
Lathrop, MO- Randy Earl Arvin Sr., 59, Lathrop, passed away February 23, 2020. He was born July 9, 1960 in Birch Tree, Missouri to Eva Arvin.
Randy married Carrie Buck August 19, 1988 in Cameron, Missouri.
Randy served in the US Navy and was a truck driver for Barkley Asphalt and Paving.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eva, grandparents Samuel & Flonda Arvin.
Survivors: Wife Carrie Arvin of the home; son, Randy Arvin Jr. of the home; brother Eugene Turner, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Services: 3:00 PM Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1:30-3:00 PM prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO
