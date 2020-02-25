Clear

Randy Earl Arvin Sr., 59

Visitation: Thursday, February 27th, 2020 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Thursday, February 27th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. ■ Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens. 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Randy Earl Arvin Sr.
1960-2020
Lathrop, MO- Randy Earl Arvin Sr., 59, Lathrop, passed away February 23, 2020. He was born July 9, 1960 in Birch Tree, Missouri to Eva Arvin.
Randy married Carrie Buck August 19, 1988 in Cameron, Missouri.
Randy served in the US Navy and was a truck driver for Barkley Asphalt and Paving.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eva, grandparents Samuel & Flonda Arvin.
Survivors: Wife Carrie Arvin of the home; son, Randy Arvin Jr. of the home; brother Eugene Turner, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Services: 3:00 PM Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1:30-3:00 PM prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories