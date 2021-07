Randy Fetters, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Randy was born November 1, 1967 to Terry and Virginia (Payne) Fetters in Whittier, CA. His mother preceded him in death on December 22, 2020.

Survivors include daughter Kura Bauthues, father Terry, brother Timothy, three grandchildren and girlfriend Theresa Wooten.

A joint Memorial Service will be held for Randy and his mother Virginia Fetters on Thursday, June 24, 7:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.