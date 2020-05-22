Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Randy Lee Phillippe, 63

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 22, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Randy Lee Phillippe, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at his home. He was born January 28, 1957 in Maryville, Missouri son of Beverly & Bobby Phillippe. He married Coral Pinion Phillippe. He attended Lafayette High School and worked as a skilled trade contractor for many years. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music and playing his guitar. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Reed Phillippe, mother, Beverly Ann Phillippe, brothers, Bobby Dean Phillippe and Jerry Phillippe. He is survived by wife, Coral Phillippe of the home, daughters, Natasha Scott, Heavon Pinion, Crystal (Josh) Parker and, Carrie Throckmorton, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Randy Phillippe Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories