Randy Orville Peterson, 60

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:39 PM

Randy Orville Peterson 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born January 7, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Sylvia & Orville Peterson. He worked as a welder. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Pete Peterson. Survivors include: daughters, Laura and Sylvia Peterson, a brother, Robbie Peterson, and two grandchildren: Tarquin Williams and Cherokee Young. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Randy Peterson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home the online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary press funeral fund.

