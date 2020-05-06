Randy Puckett

1960-2020

Randy Puckett, 60, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born January 26, 1960 to George and Thorstina (Thompson) Puckett.

Randy married Clare Wilson December 15, 2012.

He was a heavy equipment operator and land developer for more than 20 years. He was a graduate of Benton High School, class of 1978.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include Clare Puckett, of the home; father, George M. Puckett; children, Nicki Robertson (Chad), Michael Puckett; grandchildren, Makayla, Taton and Ava Puckett and Makena Robertson; siblings, Ed, Joe, Nancy and Linda and numerous extended family and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to ASPCA or your local animal shelter.