Ray E. Sorensen, 80, of Maryville, MO, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home in Maryville.

Ray was born December 18, 1940 in Des Moines, IA. His parents were Raymond E. and Willa Scott (Crane) Sorensen, they preceded him in death. Ray was also preceded in death by a son Eric and a brother Jon

Ray lived with his family and attended school in Grinnell, Iowa. He graduated from high school at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. He graduated with a BA in English Education from Simpson College, Indianola, IA. He then taught high school English in Clarion, IA, and later at Wentworth Military Academy. After teaching he sold life insurance and sold tuition plans so parents could afford college for their children. In 1981 he and his wife Sandy bought the Maryville Dairy Queen. They sold the business in 2000.

On September 26,1965, at the United Methodist Church in Des Moines, IA, he was united in marriage to Sandra Marie McGrath. They were married 56 years.

Ray was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. He was a member and a one-time president of the Maryville Host Lions club. He received the “Spearhead Award” from the Lions club for his work on “Winter Wonderland” at Franklin park in Maryville. He enjoyed flying radio- controlled air- planes, and he had G or “Garden” size railroad trains. He was a member of the River City Railroad Club. Ray was an avid Bearcat, Chiefs, and Royals fan.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of the home; one son Matt (Tammy) Sorensen of Savannah, MO, four grandchildren; Breanna (Ambriz) Hernandez of Columbia, MO, Brylee Sorensen of Savannah, MO, Hannah (Jason) Jakusz of Nixa, MO, and Abigail (Dakota) Jefferson of Cape Girardeau, MO, he is also survived by three great grandchildren, three sisters; Karen (Peter) Snyder of Malibu, CA, Sonja (John) Craig of Eugene, OR, and Kirsten Sorensen of Bristol, RI, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Ray’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO.