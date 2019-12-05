Ray J. Higbe, 80

Ray Higbe, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at a local health care facility. He was born January 21, 1939 in St. Joseph, son of Jessie and Clarence Higbe. He married Sally Ratliff on April 23, 1996. Ray worked for Nestle Purina, retiring after 30 plus years. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, having built many crafts for family and friends. He also enjoyed using his mechanic skills and bowling. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Violet Liechti. Survivors include, wife, Sally Higbe of St. Joseph, children, Sam Higbe of Gower, MO, Michael (Sharon) Higbe of St. Joseph, Ed (Dawn) Higbe of Kansas City, MO, step-children, Johnny Tredway of Trenton, MO, Russell (Annie) Ratliff of St. Joseph, Sarah (Greg) Jones of Jefferson City, MO, brother, Melvin "Bud" Higbe of St Joseph, twin sister, Fay Yonning of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Cameron Higbe, John Michael Copeland, Kelly (Gib) Wray, Maddie, Grayson, and Addison Jones, Jessie and Meghan Ratliff,Elizabeth Tredway, Loriann and Mark Townsend, Dawn Elizabeth Caples, great grandchildren; Cierra Garrett, Brionna & Kaylee Wray, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Larry Williams officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Huffman United Methodist Church. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.