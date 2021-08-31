Clear
Ray Sheffler, 79

Ray Sheffler, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:55 AM

He was born February 22, 1942 in St. Joseph to Ray Sheffler, Sr., and Vera (Garen) Sheffler.
Ray married Clara May Hahn on April 25, 1959. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2018.
He worked for Mosaic Life Care for many years as housekeeping manager.
Ray enjoyed fishing and held a record for catching a 60-pound blue cat.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; parents; daughter, Angela Penland; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Janice.
Survivors include his son, Tom Sheffler (Susan); grandchildren, Sonya, Kasey, Erin, Marcus, and Beth; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requires that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

