Raymond Barrow, Jr.
November 27, 1955 - November 4, 2018
Raymond Barrow Jr., 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home.
Raymond was born on November 27, 1955 to Raymond and Irma (Blair) Barrow in Beaumont, Texas.
On June 7, 2003, Raymond married Rebecca Shepherd in Tyler, Texas. She survives him of the home.
Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and three cousins.
In addition to his wife of 15 years, Raymond is survived by his children Raymond Barrow III, Sulfer, Louisiana, Michael Barrow, Lumberton, Texas, Andy Hastings, Indiana, Shawna Lane, Indiana, Christopher Leach and Amanda Leach, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday November 9, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
Memorial service will be held the same evening at 7:00 PM in our chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
