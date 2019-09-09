Clear
Raymond Edward Staver 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Raymond's Obituary
Raymond Edward Staver 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home. He was born February 15, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Jessie and Raymond Staver. He attended Benton High School, and had worked many years as a bartender at the Letterman's Club, and most recently worked for Tony Barnes Development. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and Nascar racing. He was a proud father and grandfather, and he absolutely adored his grandchildren. And he was beloved by many. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lawrence Boyle, and sister, Rebecca Staver. Survivors include, daughter, Sheila (Ryan) Tudor, and DaNita Crawford all of St. Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren: Abigail, Gabriel and Sebastian Cannon, Nick and Noah Throckmorton, and Chance Cafferty.
The family will have a Celebration of Life from 6-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at the Ashland Cemetery at a later date.

Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
