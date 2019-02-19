Raymond Eugene “Bo” Calhoon, 65, Winston, MO

Obituary for Raymond Eugene "Bo" Calhoon Print

Raymond E. Calhoon

1953-2019

Winston, Missouri- Raymond Eugene “Bo” Calhoon, 65, Winston, passed away on February 18, 2019.

Bo was born on September 30, 1953 in Gallatin, Missouri to Raymond Earnest and Donna Carol (Toney) Calhoon. He was preceded in death by his father.

Bo was a 1972 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a heavy equipment operator for Herzog. He was a member of the Local 101 Heavy Operators Union.

On November 4, 1995, Bo married Lee Ann Roach in Cameron, MO.

Survivors: wife, Lee Ann, of the home; son, Toney (Rebecca)Calhoon, Cameron; daughter, Cheri Calhoon, Elmwood, IL; son, Chevy-Ray Dylan Calhoon, Winston, MO; 3 step-children, Rob Watkins, Winston, MO, Corey (Jamy) Watkins, Maysville, MO and Deanne (Bobby) Caldwell, Winston, MO; mother, Donna Calhoon, Gallatin, MO; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; 2 brothers, Ronnie (Kristie) Calhoon, Cameron and Kelly Calhoon, Gallatin, MO; sister, Janet Walker, Springfield, MO; nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6-8:00Pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winston School District Athletic Department. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com