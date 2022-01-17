Raymond Eugene "Stink" Sauter, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born September 19, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Twilla "Sis" and Raymond Sauter. He attended Benton High School. Stink was the founder and owner/operator of Sauter's Towing for over 20 years. He loved what he did and was always glad to help when he could. He also loved race cars and was very involved in the racing community. He loved his family and the time they could be together. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sauter and brother, John Sauter. Survivors include, children, Alena Sauter (Tim Nowak) of DeKalb, MO, Aaron Sauter of St. Joseph, and Amelia Sauter (Kyle Cline) of St. Joseph, his mother, Twilla "Sis" Ruth Sauter of St. Joseph, his sister, Robin Sauter-Beam, his grandchildren, Treigh, Kyleigh, Bella, Karston, Seyd, Titan, Tatelyn, nieces and nephews, Summer, Stephen, Brandon, Jessica, John and Baylie, his companion of 13 years, Lisa Tiller-Rice of St Joseph and her children Brandon, Jeron, Jonathan and Lauren, her grandchildren, Jerzie, Kylen, Silus, Bodhi, Sunni and Riot.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Garry Mace officiating, The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.