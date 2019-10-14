Clear

Raymond “Gene” Davis, 91, Savannah, Missouri

Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Monday, October 14, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Final Resting Place Savannah City Cemetery 402 Court St. Savannah, MO

Obituary
Raymond “Gene” Davis
1928-2019

Raymond “Gene” Davis, 91, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on the family farm, 59 Hwy, Savannah, MO, the son of Lawrence and Gladys (White) Davis, March 24, 1928. Zeke, as he was known to his high school friends, graduated from Savannah High School class of 1946.
He was a farmer, often saying farming was the very best job. After retiring he spent his winters in Scottsdale, AZ with his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Whitney) Davis.
Gene proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1955-1956, spending 16 months in Germany. He married his wife, Nancy August 16, 1958. Gene served on the FHA board and was president of the R3 Water District for 16 years, from the very beginning to its successful operation.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, Whitney (Doris), Douglas (Catherine); grandsons, Thadd (Courtney), Blair, Andy, and Tyler Davis; great-grandchildren, Emma, Aubrey, and Tripp Davis.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to American Legion Post 287 or Andrew County Senior Center.

