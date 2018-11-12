Raymond L. Barton

1934-2018

Raymond L. Barton, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018, at his home.

He was born October 7, 1934, to Johnnie and Mary Ellen (Kerns) Barton in Agency, Missouri.

Raymond married Norma Maxine Heckman on April 9, 1960. She survives of the home.

He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church and the Teamsters Union.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Vicki Steele (Bill); grandchildren, Alyssa VanBelkum (Ryan) and Nathan Steele (Brea); great-grandchild, Jameson VanBelkum; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.