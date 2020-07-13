Clear

Raymond Lee Gebhards, 67

Services are private.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Raymond L. Gebhards
April 9, 1953 - July 9, 2020

Raymond Lee Gebhards, the son of Edwin and June (Wooten) Gebhards, was born on April 9, 1953 in Fairfax, Missouri. He attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1971.

On May 19, 1973, Raymond was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Payton at the Fairfax Baptist Church, Fairfax, Missouri. They became the parents of two children: Raymond Jr. and Joni. The couple lived in Tarkio throughout their entire married life.

Raymond was employed by Lonnie Nance where he learned his trade as a welder. Later he was employed by John Deer Implement, in Tarkio, where he drove a truck and assembled equipment. In 1981, Raymond started Gebhards Welding. Raymond retired in 2010 due to his health.

Raymond was a huge NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. Raymond passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home in Tarkio at the age of 67.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Lawrence. Survivors include wife, Ruth Gebhards, Tarkio; children, Raymond, Jr. (Amy) Gebhards, Tarkio, and Joni (Eric) Behrens, Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Payton Behrens, Emily Gebhards, Luke Gebhards, Paxton Behrens, and Jenna Gebhards; siblings, Larry (Judy) Wooten, Maryville, Missouri, Connie Wooten, Tarkio, and Edwin (Connie) Gebhards, Tarkio; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no service or visitation.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials: Raymond Gebhards Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories