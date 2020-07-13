Raymond Lee Gebhards, 67

Raymond L. Gebhards

April 9, 1953 - July 9, 2020

Raymond Lee Gebhards, the son of Edwin and June (Wooten) Gebhards, was born on April 9, 1953 in Fairfax, Missouri. He attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1971.

On May 19, 1973, Raymond was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Payton at the Fairfax Baptist Church, Fairfax, Missouri. They became the parents of two children: Raymond Jr. and Joni. The couple lived in Tarkio throughout their entire married life.

Raymond was employed by Lonnie Nance where he learned his trade as a welder. Later he was employed by John Deer Implement, in Tarkio, where he drove a truck and assembled equipment. In 1981, Raymond started Gebhards Welding. Raymond retired in 2010 due to his health.

Raymond was a huge NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. Raymond passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home in Tarkio at the age of 67.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Lawrence. Survivors include wife, Ruth Gebhards, Tarkio; children, Raymond, Jr. (Amy) Gebhards, Tarkio, and Joni (Eric) Behrens, Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Payton Behrens, Emily Gebhards, Luke Gebhards, Paxton Behrens, and Jenna Gebhards; siblings, Larry (Judy) Wooten, Maryville, Missouri, Connie Wooten, Tarkio, and Edwin (Connie) Gebhards, Tarkio; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no service or visitation.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials: Raymond Gebhards Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

