Raymond Leo Pankau 98, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born August 22, 1921 in Sheridan, MO, son of the late Emma and Albert Pankau. He served in the United States Army, and he is a veteran of the World War II serving in the Pacific Theatre. After the war he married Mary Maxine Brown on June 1, 1946, and she survives of the home. Raymond was a self employed contractor that worked on and built many homes in the area. He was always working on something, helping his sons on projects at their homes or around his own house. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of VFW post 6760 and St. James Catholic Church. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Karen Jean Pankau, son, William Raymond Pankau, and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include his wife Maxine of the home, sons, Mark (Janet) Pankau, Sterling, VA, Roger (Melissa) Pankau, Littleton, CO, and Christopher (Dena Meeks) Pankau of Keller, TX, daughter, Mary K. (Charles) Obermier, Bellevue, NE, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several, nieces & nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation fund or Comfort Care Hospice.