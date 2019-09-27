Clear
Raymond M. Elder, 79, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas and Sunrise Beach, Missouri

Graveside Wednesday, October 02, 2019 2:30PM Memorial Park Cemetery 5005 Frederick Ave St. Joseph , MO 64506

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Raymond M. Elder
1940-2019

Raymond M. Elder, 79, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas and Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.
He was born on February 24, 1940 to Lee and Orpha Elder in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Raymond married Mary Ellen Ehredt on May 29, 1958, they celebrated 44 years together. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Max, Jimmy, Rex, Bobby, Ruth, Anna Lee, Hazel, Ramona, Laura, and Emma Lou.
Survivors include his children: Todd Elder (Maureen), Brenda Buckner (Drew), Ellen Cochran (Phill), Joe Elder (Teresa); grandchildren, Weston Elder (Megan), Logan, Luke, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Maraeah Buckner, Savannah, Sabrina, Sienna, Stasia, Seth, Sayer, Shenandoah Cochran, Jacob, McKenna, Jack Elder; sister, Beverly Bianchi; sister-in-law, Patty Elder, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell services at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas. Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M., Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

