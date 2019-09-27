Obituary

Raymond M. Elder

1940-2019

Raymond M. Elder, 79, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas and Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was born on February 24, 1940 to Lee and Orpha Elder in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Raymond married Mary Ellen Ehredt on May 29, 1958, they celebrated 44 years together. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Max, Jimmy, Rex, Bobby, Ruth, Anna Lee, Hazel, Ramona, Laura, and Emma Lou.

Survivors include his children: Todd Elder (Maureen), Brenda Buckner (Drew), Ellen Cochran (Phill), Joe Elder (Teresa); grandchildren, Weston Elder (Megan), Logan, Luke, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Maraeah Buckner, Savannah, Sabrina, Sienna, Stasia, Seth, Sayer, Shenandoah Cochran, Jacob, McKenna, Jack Elder; sister, Beverly Bianchi; sister-in-law, Patty Elder, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell services at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas. Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M., Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.