Raymond “Ray” E. Johnson, 92, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri after a brief illness.

Born September 13, 1928, in Sioux City, Iowa, he was a long-time resident of St. Joseph, Missouri. He served in the United States Army toward the end of World War II, returning to the Midwest to complete his architectural engineering degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. While completing his education, he met Doris M. Bucy; they were married on March 1, 1952, and enjoyed 52 years together.

He spent his lifetime in the construction industry, culminating as a founding owner and President of System Builders, Inc., in St. Joseph, Missouri, retiring in 1996.

Ray was an active member of the Lutheran Church, then the Baptist Church, where he married Dorothy M. Harland on March 25, 2006. He was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church prior to his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Johanna (Sommervold) Johnson; his sister, Connie; and his wife, Doris.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy M. (Harland) Johnson; three daughters, RaeAnn, Deanne, and Ellyn Johnson; son, David Johnson (Brenda Atkins); grandchildren, Chad Johnson (Randi), Jason Johnson (Julie Wiethaupt), Laura Sapp (Raul Perez), Eryn Noble (Scott Smith), Johannah Miller (Ben Jones), and Courtney Nugent (Michael); 9 great-grandchildren, Chase, Fiona, Wyatt, Stella, Echo, Reese, Jack, Connor, and Emily; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment 3:00 P.M., Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 – 2:30 P.M., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests anyone attending visitation to wear a face mask. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Arbor Day Foundation.