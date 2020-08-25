Raymond “Ray” Frazer, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was born September 2, 1965 to Harold J.R. and Judith Anne (Hoecker) Frazer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a self-employed handyman.

Ray enjoyed fishing and liked to fix things and work with his hands.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Judy; siblings, Julie Lawrence (Jim), Harold J. Frazer, Jr. (Kim), Brian Frazer; children, Rebecca, Michael, Treston and Tredesa Frazer; five grandsons and seven nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Crossing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.