Raymond "Ray" Frazer, 54

Visitation: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Raymond “Ray” Frazer, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born September 2, 1965 to Harold J.R. and Judith Anne (Hoecker) Frazer in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was a self-employed handyman.
Ray enjoyed fishing and liked to fix things and work with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Judy; siblings, Julie Lawrence (Jim), Harold J. Frazer, Jr. (Kim), Brian Frazer; children, Rebecca, Michael, Treston and Tredesa Frazer; five grandsons and seven nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Crossing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The hot and humid weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we start the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
