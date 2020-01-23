Clear
Raymond "Ray" Mackernan, 91

Visitation: Sunday, January 26th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Services: Monday, January 27th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Raymond "Ray" Mackernan, 91, St. Joseph, MO; passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

Ray was born on February 20, 1928 in Mullen, Nebraska to the late James and Viola (Keslar) Mackernan.

Ray married Louise Epperson on March 14, 1946. They celebrated seventy-three years of marriage and to that union they had seven children whom they loved very much.

Mr. Mackernan worked at Dugdale Packing for nearly forty years.

Ray was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time on his farm and enjoyed attending farm auctions and fishing.

Ray is survived by his wife, Lousie; children, Nancy Jeffries "Merle", Kathleen Tatro "Mark Martin", Sarah Fitzpatrick "David", Gail Palmer "Chuck" and Mike Mackernan; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and cousins.

Mr. Mackernan was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Larry and Raymond Mackernan; two grandchildren, Marlene Heath and Tommy Tatro and siblings, Betty Lovell, Janie Harness, Viola Schultz, Rose Foster and Robert Spidell.

Services 2:00 PM Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday at our chapel.

