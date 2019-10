Obituary

Raymond Stern, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

He was born February 20, 1930 in Kansas City, MO.

Survivors include his friends, Glen and Mary Frey.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.