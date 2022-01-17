Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Reba Donelda Goodwin, 82

Reba Donelda Goodwin, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on December 31, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:37 PM

Reba Donelda Goodwin, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on December 31, 2021.

She was born August 6, 1939, in Chanute, KS to Fay and Wanda Bates. The family later moved to Dearborn, MO, where she graduated from North Platte High School.

On August 7, 1960, she married her one true love, Johnnie Goodwin. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Donelda was a member of the former Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Juanita Jo Rhyne, granddaughter, and a great-grandson.

Survivors include a son Michael (Ronda) Goodwin of St. Joseph; three daughters, Patricia Orndorff and Debra Maxon of St. Joseph, Reba (Danny) Bomar of Stewartsville; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Friends and family may call Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A reception will follow services at Eagles Lodge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories