Reba Donelda Goodwin, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on December 31, 2021.

She was born August 6, 1939, in Chanute, KS to Fay and Wanda Bates. The family later moved to Dearborn, MO, where she graduated from North Platte High School.

On August 7, 1960, she married her one true love, Johnnie Goodwin. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Donelda was a member of the former Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Juanita Jo Rhyne, granddaughter, and a great-grandson.

Survivors include a son Michael (Ronda) Goodwin of St. Joseph; three daughters, Patricia Orndorff and Debra Maxon of St. Joseph, Reba (Danny) Bomar of Stewartsville; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Friends and family may call Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A reception will follow services at Eagles Lodge.