Rebecca A. King, 49

Rebecca A. King

1970-2020

Rebecca A. King, age 49, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away April 27, 2020 due to cancer.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 1, 1970. She graduated from Benton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Missouri Western State University.

Rebecca married Darin King November 4, 1988; they were married thirty-one years.

She was the Assistant Director of Nursing at LaVerna Village and later worked as a cardiac nurse and care manager for Mosaic Life Care.

Rebecca enjoyed spending her free time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ward; sister, Leanna Ward; grandfather, John Turpin.

Survivors include husband, Darin; children, Gabriele, Jordan, Caleb; Sisters, Debbie (Greg) Thornhill, Sheila (Steve) Davis; Brother, Ricky (Brenda) Lewis; father in law, Dale King; mothers in law, Evelyn King and Doris King; extended family and friends.

Rebecca was a beautiful soul greatly beloved by her family.

Mrs. King’s door will be open to the public Noon – 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St Joseph Christian School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.