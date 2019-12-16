Rebecca B. Hoskins, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away December 12, 2019.

She was born on July 20, 1956, the daughter of the late Jake and Winifred (Quint) Wright. Rebecca was a social worker for the State of Missouri.

Survivors: son, Shawn Hoskins and many extended family members and friends, who will miss her "heart of gold;" loving grandmother to two beautiful grandsons, Maximus Isiah and Maddox Xavier Hoskins. She will be truly missed.

Ms. Hoskins has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.