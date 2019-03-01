Rebecca “Becky” Faye Jones, 66, Osborn, MO

Obituary

Rebecca F. Jones

1953-2019

Osborn, Missouri- Rebecca “Becky” Faye Jones, 66, Osborn, passed away on March 1, 2019.

Becky was born on January 29, 1953 in San Luis Obispo, California to Dean Everett and Dorlene Marie (Scurlock) Jones. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1972 graduate of Maysville High School and worked as a paramedic/EMT for Cameron Ambulance District, before retiring.

Becky attended the First Christian Church, Cameron.

Survivors: Teresa (Dale) Stinson, Osborn, MO; brother, Allen (Linda) Jones, Carrollton, MO; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service.

Inurnment: Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the First Christian Church, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.