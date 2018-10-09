Clear
Rebecca Diane Farr (Combs), 58, Cameron, Missouri

Visitation When Friday, October 12th, 2018 10:00am - 11:00am Location First Christian Church Service Information When Friday, October 12th, 2018 11:00am Officiating Pastor Richard Evans Co-Celebrant Pastor Russell Hamilton Location First Christian Church Address 318 N. Pine St. Cameron, MO 64429 Interment Location Location Cameron Memory Gardens Address 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary for Rebecca Diane Farr (Combs)
Rebecca D. Farr
1960-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Rebecca Diane Farr, 58, Cameron, passed away on October 8, 2018 at her home.
Rebecca was born on April 28, 1960 in Cameron, Missouri to Jerald and Shirley (Johnson) Combs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerald; infant brother, Matthew Scott Combs.
Rebecca was a 1978 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, MO. She worked as a computer programmer for 40 years at Cameron Mutual Insurance Company. Rebecca was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron.
On July 10, 1983, Rebecca married Robert Farr in Hamilton, MO.
Survivors: Husband, Robert of the home; 3 sons, Brian Freeman (Carmen Campbell), Auburn, NE, Cody (Melissa) Farr, Cameron and Brandon Farr, Cameron; mother, Shirley Combs, Cameron; 4 grandchildren, Rylee Campbell, Blake Farr, Karlie Farr and Peytin Farr; 2 sisters, Cheryl (Doyle) Drager, Kidder and Jerilyn Wilson, Cameron; nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, October 12, 2018 with visitation from 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Inurnment: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donation to Mosiac Cancer Center. Mrs. Farr has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

