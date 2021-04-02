Rebecca Lynn Parcel, 47

Rebecca "Becky" L. Parcel 47, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in a Kansas City, KS hospital. She was born January 17, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Beulah and Donald Parcel Jr. She graduated from Benton High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, church concerts, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, and going to her church. She was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Survivors include: sons, Chris (Samantha) Fennell, Grandview, MO, and Andrew Gillespie, St. Joseph, daughters, LaShawna Fennell, Falls City, NE, and Ashley Gillespie (Joseph Jenkinson), Brantford Ontario, Canada, grandchildren, Bentley, Zachary, Bailey Emmett, Addison, Erin, Gavin, Ellie, & Franklin, and sister, Robin (Kevin) Garvis of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church, Reverend JoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Souls Harbour Pentecostal Church.
