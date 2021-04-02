Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rebecca Lynn Parcel, 47

Rebecca "Becky" L. Parcel 47, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in a Kansas City, KS hospital.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:48 PM

Rebecca "Becky" L. Parcel 47, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in a Kansas City, KS hospital. She was born January 17, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Beulah and Donald Parcel Jr. She graduated from Benton High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, church concerts, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, and going to her church. She was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Survivors include: sons, Chris (Samantha) Fennell, Grandview, MO, and Andrew Gillespie, St. Joseph, daughters, LaShawna Fennell, Falls City, NE, and Ashley Gillespie (Joseph Jenkinson), Brantford Ontario, Canada, grandchildren, Bentley, Zachary, Bailey Emmett, Addison, Erin, Gavin, Ellie, & Franklin, and sister, Robin (Kevin) Garvis of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church, Reverend JoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Souls Harbour Pentecostal Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories