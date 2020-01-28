Clear

Rebecca Ruth Brinton, 36

Service: Saturday, February 1st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rebecca Ruth Brinton
1983-2020

Rebecca Ruth Brinton began her life’s journey on April 2, 1983 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She passed away unexpectantly, January 21, 2020 at her home in Issaquah, Washington.
Rebecca was named after her great-great aunt, Ruth, who was the heart and soul of her father’s family in Chicago. The yell factor was considered for many months and it was decided that her name would be Re-Bec-Ca Ruth!
She began her education at Humboldt Elementary, where some truly awesome teachers made a difference in her life. She learned to appreciate life and realize that there were a lot of less fortunate people in the world and that became the foundation for her life. She continued her education in the Salisbury, PA School District, graduated from Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and earned a Degree in English from the University of Colorado-Denver.
Rebecca worked as a Mortgage Consultant for a New York company and was well respected in the industry.
As was God’s will, she spoke with her father on Monday and was excited about an upcoming hospital stay where they thought they would find the source of her ongoing health issues which has affected her health since a teenager.
Preceding her in death are her maternal grandmother, Jacque Woltkamp; fraternal grandfather, William Brinton, Sr.; fraternal grandmother, Ellen Pearson; and aunt, Debbie Brinton.
She is survived by her mother, Tina Ree (Johns) Brinton, Snohomish, WA; father, William (Kathy) Brinton, Jr., St. Joseph; brother, Matthew (Trisha) Brinton; and niece, Ainsley, Tyler, TX; sister, Angela (Kyle) Bethel, Savannah, TX; brother, Anthony Brinton, St. Joseph; step-brothers, Shannon (Melissa) Grable, Chillicothe, Travis (Kristy) Grable, Des Moines, IA and families; maternal grandfather, Edgar Woltkamp, NJ; fraternal grandmother, Doris Brinton, St. Joseph; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from coast to coast and Canada.
Rebecca was of the Methodist Faith. Her long time Pennsylvania Camp Minister, Mark Moore, who she spoke to on Monday will be joining us for her Remembrance.
Rebecca and her beloved pet, Cleo have been cremated and their ashes will be spread in her favorite parts of the world. A part of them will be with her parents forever!
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In memory of Rebecca, a Scholarship Fund has been established. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Scholarship fund. https://Uttyler.edu/bcbnursing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories