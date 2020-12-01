Clear
Regina E. "Jean" Mooney, 96

Regina (Jean) Mooney, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:52 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Regina (Jean) Mooney, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was born June 5, 1924, in Gloucester, New Jersey, to Earl R. and Mary Kelly.
In 1943, she met William (Bill) Mooney when he was stationed in Wildwood New Jersey during WWII. They married on December 28, 1944, in St. Joseph where they lived until he passed away on August 29, 2015.
She worked at Beatty #39 until its closure and then volunteered at the hospital for 25 years. She was active in Carnegie Club.
They were blessed with three children, Bill (Ruth) Mooney, Sun City West, AZ, Russ (Stef) Mooney, St. Joseph, and Marilyn (Phil) Armfield, Sun City West. She was Grandma to grandchildren Michael Mooney, Kelly (Nate) Ponce, Joel (Jennifer) Mooney, Craig (Andrea) Armfield, Keri Stanley; and her great-grandchildren Gage, Gillian, Brady, Brylin Armfield, Broc and Bryce Stanley, Bela and Fina Mooney. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews, grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister; and brothers/sisters-in-law.
Private Farewell Services & Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family memorial gifts made in Jean’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
