Reinhard Herman Kunze 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 9, 1954 in Ludwigsburg, Germany, son of the late Minna & Heinze Kunze. He graduated from Lafayette High School. He worked at Mead Products as a machinist retiring after 32 years of service. He also worked at Tyson Foods, and the City of St. Joseph as an Ammonia Boiler Engineer. He enjoyed working in his garage, and helping people in his neighborhood, he could fix anything. "Kunze" is survived by daughters, Jodie Riggs, Aubrey, TX, and Danielle Kunze, St. Joseph, son, Chris Kunze, Easton, MO, and a sister, Margot Edmondson, Altamonte Springs, FL. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
