Remington Alexander Jeffries, 23, of Cameron, passed away March 11, 2021.
Remington was born June 4, 1997 in Aurora, Missouri.
He worked as an auto mechanic.
Remington was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Hoffman.
He is survived by his mother Cynthia (Jerry) Nelson; Cameron, MO; wife Kenzi Doll, Cameron; children Ryan Lane Graves, Hadleigh Paige Jeffries, Alexander Cabe Jeffries; sister Alissa (Jeremy) Dodson, Long Lane, MO, Virginia Jeffries, Clarksville, TN; brother, William Jeffries, Cameron, MO; grandfathers, Christopher Hoffman, Marionville, MO, Ronald Nelson, Parkville, MO; great-grandmother, Rose Hoffman, Marionville, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to Cynthia Nelson for Remington’s children’s care fund. Donations may be sent to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home 222 W. 3rd St. Cameron, MO, 64429
Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday March 20, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
