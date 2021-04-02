Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Remington Alexander Jeffries, 23

Remington Alexander Jeffries, 23, of Cameron, passed away March 11, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:30 PM

Remington Alexander Jeffries, 23, of Cameron, passed away March 11, 2021.
Remington was born June 4, 1997 in Aurora, Missouri.
He worked as an auto mechanic.
Remington was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Hoffman.
He is survived by his mother Cynthia (Jerry) Nelson; Cameron, MO; wife Kenzi Doll, Cameron; children Ryan Lane Graves, Hadleigh Paige Jeffries, Alexander Cabe Jeffries; sister Alissa (Jeremy) Dodson, Long Lane, MO, Virginia Jeffries, Clarksville, TN; brother, William Jeffries, Cameron, MO; grandfathers, Christopher Hoffman, Marionville, MO, Ronald Nelson, Parkville, MO; great-grandmother, Rose Hoffman, Marionville, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to Cynthia Nelson for Remington’s children’s care fund. Donations may be sent to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home 222 W. 3rd St. Cameron, MO, 64429
Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday March 20, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories