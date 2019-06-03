Clear

Rene Moses "Moy" Delgado 91, of St. Joseph, MO

Per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Rene "Moy"'s Obituary

Rene Moses "Moy" Delgado 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born February 15, 1928 in St. Joseph, son of Francisca & Guadalupe Delgado. He graduated from Benton High School. He worked at Armour and Company. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Moy was just a simple guy. He was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Delgado, mother, Francisca Almason, brother, Reuben Delgado, brother, David Delgado, sister, Naomi Jambrosic, and sister, Alexandria Vera. He is survived by brother, Lionel Delgado of AZ, sister, Delia Garcia of Kansas City, MO, sister, Linda Sherman of St Joseph, sister, Maria Colwell of Valdosta, GA, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Valley Community Center Food Kitchen located in South St. Joseph.

