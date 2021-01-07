Reno Carter, 71, Savannah, MO; passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence.

Reno was born on May 10, 1949, in Maryville, MO to the late Lloyd and Edith (Shaffer) Carter. He was a graduate of North Andrew High School.

Mr. Carter traveled the world and served in aviation ordinance in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Reno owned Carter's Sandblasting in Port Huename, CA and co-owned Carter's Sandblasting, Painting and Welding in Amazonia, MO.

Reno was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as District Commander of District 8 in California and as Post Commander and Chaplain at Post 3935 in Port Hueneme, CA and Post 12053 in Andrew County, MO. He loved discussing politics and playing pitch with his buddies and was passionate about veterans' affairs.

Reno married Shelly Jeffery on August 28, 1993 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include son, Sean; daughters, Ilona and Kadence; sister, Alice; brother, John; grandsons, Wyatt and Griffin; granddaughters, Allison, Payten, Presley, Zoey, Justice, Scarlett and Willow; two great-grandchildren and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Reno was preceded in death by his son, Jerry; brothers, Bill, George, Virgil, Silas, Frank, Pat and Mack.

Per Mr. Carter's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. No services or visitation are scheduled for this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Andrew County Memorial VFW Post 12053, PO Box 35, Amazonia, MO 64421.