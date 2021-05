Rescue Tyson Eram 31, San Marcos Texas died Saturday, April 10, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx. He was born in Chuuk Atol, Federated States of Micronesia. He is survived by his parents Thankyou Eram, and Rosenta Ifraini.

Funeral Services: Sunday May 9, 2021, 1-7 pm Rupp Funeral Home, Burial Guam at a later date.