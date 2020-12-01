Rev. Clarence Gerald Moss 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born February 14, 1938 in Steele, MO, son of the late JoEdna and Clarence "Bubby" Moss. He graduated from South Pemiscot High School, Steele, MO. He married Shirley Morton on December 26, 1956, and she survives of the home, He was a longtime pastor with the Church of God (Cleveland, TN) in many communities throughout Missouri. He served with Shirley at Churches of God in Malden, Vicksburg, Moberly, Kirkwood, St. Joseph (North), Cantwell in Desloge, Savannah, Carthage, Sikeston, Neelyville, Osborn, Tarkio, Gower, Cameron, and Interim at Caruthersville, Faith Valley/Abundant Life, Denton Assembly of God, and served in evangelism throughout Missouri and Arkansas. Upon retiring from full-time ministry, Gerald and Shirley served with great joy for two years at the Smokey Mountains Children’s Home in Sevierville, Tennessee. Gerald enjoyed music sessions with his family and friends, as he was an accomplished guitarist and singer. As a woodworker, he crafted and restored items as gifts for Shirley. His family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, were the joy of his life. He had a kind, polite word for each person he encountered. His leadership was recognized by those who knew him as well as by his colleagues who elected him to serve on the Missouri State Council and licensure boards. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Glenda Flood. Survivors include, wife, Shirley Moss of the home, daughter, Melody (Larry) Smith, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Kevin (Tracie) Moss, Vista, CA, grandchildren: Brad (Tabitha) Smith, Ashley (John) Miles, Emma Moss, great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Maxwell, Vivienne, Coleman, Gracie & Lani, as well as several nieces and nephews. Private family funeral services, with public livestream at 2:00 PM, November 10 at Rupp Funeral home with Pastor Tracie Moss officiating. The register book and viewing will be available from 1-5 pm on Monday, November 9. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Missouri Cottage at Smoky Mountain Children's Home, Sevierville, TN, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online livestream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.