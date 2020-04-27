Rev. J.W. Smith

1943-2020

Rev. J.W. Smith, 76, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born September 1, 1943 in Phelps County, Missouri.

John married Carol Vincent February 7, 1964. She survives of the home.

He was ordained minister with Assembly’s of God and Pastor of New Life Assembly of God in Elwood, Kansas. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha (Stough) Smith.

Additional survivors include sons, Craig Smith (Shelley), Steve Smith (Susan Beasley); grandchildren, Jacob Clark (Courtney), Drew Wilson (Samantha), Caleb Wayne and Austin Mark Smith, Whitney Day (Wayne), Hoyte Bronson; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Lucas, Cole and Easton; brothers, Jimmy, Jerry and Rev. Steve Smith, and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.