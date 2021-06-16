Rev. Ronald E. Wood Jr., 90

During the early morning hours of May 25 Ron was called by our Heavenly Father from labor to rest and to come to his eternal home to dwell with our Saviour. Ron was born on July 6, 1930 in Rolla, Missouri to Ronald Everett Wood, Sr. and Reva H. (Branson) Wood. At a very early age he and his family moved to the small town of Sweetwater in eastern Tennessee where Ron received his early education at Tennessee Military Institute. After graduation he returned to Missouri to be with his family and found employment working for Pittsburgh Plate and Glass. During this time Ron attended Flat River Junior College (now Mineral Area Junior College) and served as a pastor in several United Methodist Churches in that area. He graduated in 1954 with an Associates Degree and went on to enroll in Southeast Missouri State University. In 1957 he graduated with a degree in Secondary Education from Southeastern where he received many recognitions for his achievements. Ron went on to follow his calling as a minister and enrolled in Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating with a Master of Divinity Degree in 1960 he was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church and went on to serve churches across the state for more than 50 years.

It was in the early 1950s that Ron married Marie E. (Pope) Wood. To this union were born five children: Ronda, Patricia, Steven, Paula and Mark (Mark died at birth). These children are all married and are living across the nation. Since the two older girls were interested in sports Ron began coaching boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18 in an AAU Track and Field program. Over the years he coached several hundred children and enjoyed a great deal of success with several of the kids having national ranking. During the 1970s Ron helped to organize Bethel No 60 of Job’s Daughters in Jackson, Missouri to help start young people down the Masonic road.

He and Marie made many trips to other countries during his ministry. It was during these travels that he had the opportunity to attend classes by Dr. Jim Fleming and thereby receive graduate credits from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Ron began his Masonic career in 1956 when he was raised to a Master Mason in Ionic Lodge #154 in Desolge, Missouri. Since that time he has moved his home lodge several times and most recently belonged to Charity-Zeredatha Lodge #189 in St. Joseph, Missouri. His love of the Masonic work and its meaning has lead him down many paths and to many different Masonic organizations of which he has since become a member of and a willing worker.

Preceding Ron in death were his father Ronald E. Wood Sr., his mother Reva H. (Branson) Wood, one brother, Charles Lee Wood, three sisters Beverly (Wood) Simpson, Susan Jane Wood and Reva June Wood, his first wife Marie E. (Pope) Wood, and one great-grand child.

In July 2010 Ron was united in marriage to Betty J. (Cassell) Blumhost who survives him of the home. Other survivors include his three daughters Ronda M. (Paul) Jones, Patricia J. (Thomas) Plumbley and Paula J. (John) Retelsdorf, one son Steven R. (Margaret) Wood; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by one very special member of his family, his little chihuahua “Little Bit”. Ron will be missed by so many for his quick wit and easy way of working with other people. During his free time Ron enjoyed doing wood working, bowling and most of all playing golf.

