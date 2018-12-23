Reva May Sowards March 27, 1926 - December 23, 2018

Reva (Terry) Sowards 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born near Gilman City, MO, March 27, 1926 to the late Harvey and Virgie Terry. She graduated from high school in Gallatin MO. , and lived most of her life in St Joseph, MO. Reva worked in retail sales, Home Health Care and a significant length of time at St Joseph's mental health hospital. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Areme Chapter #461, and the Community Christian Church, St. Joseph, MO. Reva was proceeded in death by her parents, three brothers; Darrel, Leo and Cleo Terry, three sisters; Austia, Blanche, Leona, and step-daughter, Shirley Osborn. Survivors include: her twin sister Neva McKennon, three sons, Ron & wife Pam, Guthrie, OK, Dennis & wife Alice, St Joseph, MO., Kelly & wife Marcia, St Joseph, daughter Sondra Sue, 30 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren, 3 great great great grand children, numerous nieces and nephews, Step-daughters Linda Williams, Debbie Wiedmer, Delores King, and LaVerne Salsbury. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home, a Memorial services will be held at 2;00 p.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at the Rupp Funeral Home, the inurnment will be at the Old Scotland Cemetery, Gilman City, MO.