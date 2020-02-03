Clear

Rex Allen Griggs Sr., 53

Visitation: Thursday, February 6th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, February 7th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rex Allen Griggs Sr. 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. He was born December 21, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Sharon and Gerald Griggs. He enjoyed going to the casino, scratchers, but most especially spending time with family. Rex was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Randall, Bobby and Roy Griggs, and his paternal grandmother, Vona Griggs. Survivors include, wife, Delta Griggs, children: Rex Griggs Jr., James (Courtney) Griggs, Chasity Ezell (Jake Roberts), Joey Ezell Jr., Tierra (Ryan) Silvey, Jordan Williams, Cory Williams, grandchildren; Trinaty, Kaleb, Carter, Autumn, Natalie, Rylinn, Raylinn Emma, Westlynn, Cayden, Silas, and Savannah, brothers, Russell (Phyllis) Griggs, Rodney (Tracey) Griggs, Rendell "Howdy" (Teresa) Griggs, and Roger Griggs, sister, Kimberly (David) Powell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services: 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

