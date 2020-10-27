Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rex Clinton "Bud" DeShon, Jr., 89

Service: Monday, October 26th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:58 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rex Clinton “Bud” DeShon, Jr.
1931-2020

Rex C “Bud” DeShon, Jr, 89, passed away on October 22, 2020 at a local healthcare facility after a lengthy illness.
He was born on March 3, 1931 to Rex C DeShon, Sr and Agnes (Grooms) DeShon in St Joseph, Missouri. He attended the one-room Riverside Grade School and graduated from Central High School in 1948.
On March 7, 1953, he married Louise Cobaugh. Following discharge from the U.S. Army in 1955, he and Louise started farming east of St. Joseph. With his brother, Larry, they operated a Grade A Registered Holstein Dairy until 1997. They received a Balanced Farming Award in 1967.
After retiring from dairying, Bud and Louise wintered in Florida and South Padre Island, Texas returning in time for spring planting. Through Louise’s dog breeding, shows and winter travel they made many friendships across the country. Louise preceded him in death in 2017 as well as his parents.
Bud had a 50+ year 32nd degree member of the Cosby Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, the Moila Shrine and the Huffman United Methodist Church. He also served as a Director of The Heritage Bank.
Bud is survived by his son, Rex, III (Mary Kay), his brothers, Richard (Mignon) DeShon, Larry (Linda) DeShon, sister in-law Natalie Lewis, two step-grandsons, Derec (Natalie) Euler, Brian (Shelby) Euler, three step-great grandchildren, Lennon, Grant and Fallon Euler all of Kansas City, MO, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the loving staff at both Living Community and Freudenthal Hospice this past year.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Noyes Home for Children, Moila Shriners or Missouri Western State University “Rex DeShon Agri-Business Scholarship”, 4525 Downs Drive, Spratt 111, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Light snow was found across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning which resulting in some slick roads across the area. We saw close to 1 inch of snow here in St. Joseph. Record cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories