Rex Dean Ashworth, 69, of Leona, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Rex was born on January 30, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Bo and Jean (Sherman) Ashworth.

He graduated Troy High School and then served in the U.S. Marines. Rex was a mechanic and later going to college and working as a computer technician.

Rex married Dianne Duncan on October 27, 1973. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Additional survivors; children, Brian, Trever and Shawn Ashworth

Grandchildren, Amanda, Ian, Tricia, Keaton, Korbyn, Dallas and Kourtney

Numerous great-grandchildren

Mother, Jean Ashworth

Numerous nieces and nephews, with 3 nieces that were like grandchildren, Addiston, Allyson and Alyxandrea.

Memorial Graveside Service: 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Bellevue Cemetery, Leona, Kansas.

Rex's wishes were to be cremated. There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials: Doniphan County Pet Rescue

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.