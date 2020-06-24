Clear

Rex Michael Allgood, 62

Service: Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 6:00 PM @ Lighthouse Church. 10750 Country Ed. 72, Fillmore, MO 64449.

Mike Allgood, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1957 to Rex and Mary (Morgan) Allgood in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mike worked in the meat packing industry for several years before moving to St. Joseph and retiring from Albaugh.
He was an avid Huskers and Cardinals fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his church family.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Sue Allgood; daughter, Shandy Uzzle (Derek); grandson, Zavan; sister, Peg Allgood (Don Horton); brother, Mitch Allgood (Nan); niece, Meagen; nephew, Spencer; and step-grandson, Dawson.
Celebration of life 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Lighthouse Church, 10750 County Rd. 72, Fillmore, Missouri 64449. Inurnment Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Peru, Nebraska, at a later date. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

