Rex Patrick Sowell, 77

On Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12:40 pm, Rex Sowell left the game to play in the heavenly league. He was 77 years old. Rex was born March 17, 1943 to the late Ed and Odessa Sowell, much to the delight of his older brother Dale to help even the lineup to his five sisters, then later 2 brothers. Dale got to name his new little team mate after "Rex the Wonder Dog." So it seemed Rex would have to live up to a celebrity status ordained at birth.

Rex was a 1962 graduate of Benton High School. He attended Highland Community College, and he was very proud of the time he spent there, and particularly the trophy with his name, which sat in the trophy case at Highland for many years. He also went to Maryville State Teacher's College on a full ride football scholarship, and he later graduated from Missouri Western State College with a teaching/coaching degree. He worked many years at Armour's and Dugdale's, and Quaker Oats. His life was defined by his love for sports, and every conversation would always somehow come back to a discussion of sports, a specific game, or player and their performances, their state and national standings, and how or what needed to be done to make them better. He also loved to reminisce about his dancing days and had countless stories to tell.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lauretta Ashworth, Nina Leavitt, Shirley Felker, Gerry Bowman-McGuire, and Edna "Rusty" Howard, three brothers, Dale Sowell, Art Harrington, and Danny Devereaux, brothers in Law, Shorty Ashworth, Eddie Leavitt, Ray Felker, Bill Bowman, Jesse (Joker) Grace, Steve McGuire, and Rick Kowalski.

Survivors include, wife, Shelly of the home, daughter, Rachael (Nate) Arnold, Richard (Trish) Sowell, Ricky Sowell, Archie (Kari) Sowell, and Mark (Eva) Sowell, 12 grandchildren, and his two adopted in spirit daughters, Lucky Tovey, and Angie Williams, brothers and sisters in law, Melvin Howard, Diane (Jesse) Grace, Bill (Toni) Grace, Sherry Kowalski, Sheila Grace, Rebekah (Dave) Chikosi, as well as many very beloved nieces, nephews & many cherished friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, July 14th, with a celebration of Rex's life and live stream to follow starting at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Services will be livestream, online condolence at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, then select funeral webcast.