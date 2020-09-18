Rhett S. Noland, 29

Rhett S. Noland, the son of Donny Noland and Celeste Holt, was born on September 6, 1991 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rhett attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 2010. He lived in Omaha, Nebraska and Nebraska City, Nebraska until 2018 when he moved to Mississippi.

In 2018, Rhett met his life partner, Amber Holley and became a father figure to Amber’s three children. Rhett loved and cared for them like they were his own. The family made their home in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Rhett worked as a cook at numerous restaurants in Nebraska and Mississippi. Recently, Rhett and Amber recently inherited Amber’s family bait shop, “Mufu Bait Shop” in Philadelphia.

Rhett loved music and was a talented singer and musician. He played the guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards and nearly any other instrument he touched. Rhett had played music in Shenandoah, Iowa and Nebraska City. Rhett passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Jackson, Mississippi at the age of 29.

Rhett was preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer Noland and Joann Holt. Survivors include life partner, Amber Holley and her three children, Ellie, Jax, and Suki, Philadelphia; father, Donny (Kristy) Noland, Tarkio; mother, Celeste (Jason Epsenhart) Holt, Aventura, Florida; siblings, Cody (Sydney) Mandeville, Glenwood, Iowa, Michan Noland, Tarkio, Shelbie White, Kansas City, Missouri, Addison Noland, Tarkio, and Jacob Hudson, St. Joseph, Missouri; grandparents, Sandy Noland (Dale) Oliphant, Hamburg, Iowa, and Steven (Lori) Holt, Sidney, Iowa; niece, Kenisyn Yost and nephew, Raxtin Riggins; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private Family Memorial Service: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020, Tarkio Community Building, Tarkio.

Private family inurnment at a later date.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September, 23 at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Memorials: Rhett Noland Memorial Fund.

Arrangements Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

www.minterfuneralchapels.com