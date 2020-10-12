Clear
Rhonda Christina Perks, 60

Service: Monday, October 19th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rhonda Christina Perks, 60 of Gower, MO passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO after a brief illness.

She was born on July 4, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO to Ivan Courtney, Sr., and Evelyn (Phillips) Courtney. Rhonda grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School.

On September 16, 1978 she was united in marriage to Jim Perks. After their marriage they lived in Gower where they raised their 3 children Josh, Shawn and Courtney.

Rhonda worked 19 years at the Gower Convalescent Center. She was an avid garage seller and enjoyed spending time with her cousins Debbie Steiner and Diane McIntosh. Rhonda loved her puppy “Precious” and most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mom Evelyn Courtney and her brother Ivan Courtney, Jr.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Perks; children Josh (Jenny) Perks, Shawn Perks and Courtney (Marshal) Perks; grandchildren Lauren, Joshie, Kaycee, Kaylynn, Julie, Levi Dustin, Kamryn, Conner and Layla; her dad Ivan Courtney, Sr.; brother Mark (Becky) Courtney; sister Deanna Courtney; numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, MO

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the funeral home.

