St. Joseph, Missouri Rhonda Kay Throckmorton, 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri
Rhonda was born on November 15, 1967 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Virgil and Cheryl (Molder) Snodgrass.
She worked in healthcare for home health.
Rhonda married Daren Throckmorton April 12, 1993. They later divorced.
Survivors: Daughter, Courtney Cline (Michael)
Sons, Tyler Throckmorton (Diana) and Hunter Throckmorton (Allene)
Father, Virgil Snodgrass (Ruthie)
Mother, Cheryl Davis
Daren Throckmorton (Father of the children)
Brothers, Jay Snodgrass, Tony Snodgrass and Bruce Snodgrass
7 grandchildren and one on the way.
Nieces and nephews
Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 8, 2021
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to service.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas
Memorials: Rhonda Kay Throckmorton Memorial Fund.