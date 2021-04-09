Clear
Rhonda Kay Throckmorton, 53

St. Joseph, Missouri Rhonda Kay Throckmorton, 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:36 AM

Rhonda was born on November 15, 1967 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Virgil and Cheryl (Molder) Snodgrass.

She worked in healthcare for home health.

Rhonda married Daren Throckmorton April 12, 1993. They later divorced.

Survivors: Daughter, Courtney Cline (Michael)

Sons, Tyler Throckmorton (Diana) and Hunter Throckmorton (Allene)

Father, Virgil Snodgrass (Ruthie)

Mother, Cheryl Davis

Daren Throckmorton (Father of the children)

Brothers, Jay Snodgrass, Tony Snodgrass and Bruce Snodgrass

7 grandchildren and one on the way.

Nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 8, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to service.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: Rhonda Kay Throckmorton Memorial Fund.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
