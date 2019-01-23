Clear
Rhonda Louise Brady 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Rhonda Louise Brady 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Saturday January 19, 2019 at her home. She was born April 7, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri She married Robert "Bud" Brady on February 14, 2015, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Central High School, Springfield, MO, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed collecting frogs and wind chimes, but most especially spending time with her family and grandson. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Iline Benedict, brothers, Randy and Terry Benedict. Survivors include: husband, Robert "Bud" Brady of the home, daughters, Grace Szesny, Tiana Long, and son, John Luke-Szeny, and eight grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Skip Crisp officiating.She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Rhonda Brady memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

