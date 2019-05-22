Rhonda's Obituary

Rhonda Louise Vestal 56, of Atchison, Kansas formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019. She was born March 18, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Wilma & Donald Lay. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1981. She worked at Green Hills, Dollar General as a clerk. She enjoyed going to auctions especially at the G & G Auction house in Rushville, MO, she also enjoyed the 4 F Flathead Club, camping, and fishing. She was an excellent cook and a loving and caring person who loved her grandchildren. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by daughter, Amy Markley, Atchison, KS, son, Bronson Vestal (Billie Joe Mollett), St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Wendy Metcalf, companion, Steve Metcalf, Atchison, KS, grandchildren, Haley, Hugh, Trent, Dalton, and Bronson Jr., sister, Sherryl Grubb, Ankeny, IA, and brother, Donald Lay Jr.. A Celebration of Rhonda's life will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the G & G Auction Hwy 45 & 59, Rushville, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Rhonda Vestal Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.