Rhonda Sue Cornell, 53, of Saint Joseph, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Rhonda was born and raised in Saint Joseph, the daughter of Bill and Doneta Cornell. She graduated from Central High School and immediately began her career loving animals as a veterinary assistant at Twin Pines Animal Clinic. Rhonda recently retired from Twin Pines after working there 37 years.

Rhonda was a cat aficionado and the proud parent of several. She took great pride in her nieces, family … and Yankees, Cowboys, etc. Rhonda had a generous and empathetic nature that she shared with all who knew her. She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. She will be sorely missed.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Doneta Cornell.

Survivors include sister, Julie (Gary) Bacon; nieces, Lauren, Leslie, and Rylie Bacon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Twin Pines Animal Clinic for veterinary care or McCarthy Baptist Church.