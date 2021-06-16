Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rhonda Sue Cornell, 53

Rhonda Sue Cornell, 53, of Saint Joseph, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:37 PM

Rhonda Sue Cornell, 53, of Saint Joseph, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Rhonda was born and raised in Saint Joseph, the daughter of Bill and Doneta Cornell. She graduated from Central High School and immediately began her career loving animals as a veterinary assistant at Twin Pines Animal Clinic. Rhonda recently retired from Twin Pines after working there 37 years.
Rhonda was a cat aficionado and the proud parent of several. She took great pride in her nieces, family … and Yankees, Cowboys, etc. Rhonda had a generous and empathetic nature that she shared with all who knew her. She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. She will be sorely missed.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Doneta Cornell.
Survivors include sister, Julie (Gary) Bacon; nieces, Lauren, Leslie, and Rylie Bacon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Twin Pines Animal Clinic for veterinary care or McCarthy Baptist Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories