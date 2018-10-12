Richard A. Boehm, Sr. 1941-2018

Clear

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Independence, Missouri- Richard August Boehm, Sr., 77, Independence, passed away on October 10, 2018.
Richard was born on May 25, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Margaret R. Boehm-Sliger. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Charlie and Grace Sliger.
He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri, Lions Club of Blue Springs, Knights of Columbus of Oak Grove and Assistant Scout Master of Troop 161 and Tribe of Mic-o-say of the Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors: Children, Richard A. Boehm, Jr., Blue Springs, Missouri, Rhonda A. (Kenneth) Griego, Peculiar, Missouri, Maggie Thomas, Lexington, Missouri and Mason (Rachel) Moore; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation: 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, prior to the service at the church. Burial: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri. Memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

